RegScale Description

RegScale is a Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) platform designed to automate compliance and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) processes. The platform helps organizations achieve and maintain certifications across complex compliance frameworks including SOC 2 Type 2, FedRAMP High, and DoD IL5. The platform implements zero-trust security methodologies with persistent cloud container reconstruction that eliminates traditional patching by rebuilding containers with each update. This approach automatically rotates certificates and mitigates zero-day threats. The system employs defense-in-depth strategies including denying all traffic by default, eliminating open ports, and micro-segmenting application services using serverless networking technology. RegScale provides continuous monitoring capabilities with 24/7/365 traffic flow monitoring using SIEM/SOAR solutions. The platform compressed approximately 400 hours of manual compliance work into fewer than 25 hours over a six-month period for SOC 2 Type 2 certification. For FedRAMP High authorization, the platform enabled achievement 3-4x faster and 50% cheaper than industry averages. The platform includes CLI automation capabilities and provides Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for both the core application and CLI automation platform. RegScale has achieved CSA STAR Level 1 certification and CSA STAR Valid-AI-ted Solution designation with a 97.7% score on the CAIQ assessment.