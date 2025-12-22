Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security is a commercial container security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. SUSE Rancher Prime is a commercial container security tool by Rancher. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing multiple Kubernetes clusters across hybrid infrastructure will get the most from SUSE Rancher Prime because it enforces policy uniformly from a single pane of glass instead of bolting together separate policy engines per cluster. The Kubewarden integration with WebAssembly-based policy execution means you can write once and deploy across any cluster without recompilation, and the pre-built template library cuts implementation time significantly. Not the right fit if you need runtime threat detection or workload isolation beyond policy compliance; Rancher Prime prioritizes governance and auditability over behavioral anomaly detection.
K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control
Kubernetes policy mgmt platform for securing & enforcing compliance across clusters
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security vs SUSE Rancher Prime for your container security needs.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..
SUSE Rancher Prime: Kubernetes policy mgmt platform for securing & enforcing compliance across clusters. built by Rancher. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management through Rancher platform, Kubewarden policy engine integration, Pre-existing policy library with customizable templates..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security differentiates with Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules. SUSE Rancher Prime differentiates with Centralized policy management through Rancher platform, Kubewarden policy engine integration, Pre-existing policy library with customizable templates.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security is developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. SUSE Rancher Prime is developed by Rancher. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security and SUSE Rancher Prime serve similar Container Security use cases: both are Container Security tools, both cover Cloud Native, Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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