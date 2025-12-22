Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..

SUSE Rancher Prime: Kubernetes policy mgmt platform for securing & enforcing compliance across clusters. built by Rancher. Core capabilities include Centralized policy management through Rancher platform, Kubewarden policy engine integration, Pre-existing policy library with customizable templates..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.