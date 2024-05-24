Surfshark VPN Logo

Surfshark VPN

by surfshark

VPN service for secure internet access and privacy protection while traveling

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
EncryptionBrowser Security
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Surfshark VPN Description

Surfshark VPN is a virtual private network service designed to provide secure internet connectivity and privacy protection for users, particularly when traveling internationally. The service offers access to over 4,500 servers across 100 countries, enabling users to establish encrypted connections and mask their IP addresses. The VPN provides connection encryption to protect data on public Wi-Fi networks and helps users maintain access to services and content while traveling abroad. It includes features for blocking advertisements and malicious content through Clean Web functionality, which can help conserve mobile data usage. The service supports unlimited simultaneous device connections on a single account and offers split tunneling capabilities to allow users to select which applications route through the VPN. The No Borders feature detects network restrictions in certain regions and attempts to work around them by providing a list of optimal servers for the current conditions. Additional capabilities include dedicated IP address options for users requiring static IP addresses, and the ability to connect to home country servers from abroad to access region-specific services. The VPN encrypts communications to protect browsing history, messages, and personal information from surveillance on potentially unsecured networks. Surfshark VPN is available across multiple platforms and can be deployed via applications or browser extensions. The service is part of a broader product suite that includes antivirus, search, alert, and identity protection offerings.

Surfshark VPN FAQ

Common questions about Surfshark VPN including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Surfshark VPN is VPN service for secure internet access and privacy protection while traveling developed by surfshark. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Encryption, Browser Security.

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VPN extension that encrypts internet traffic and masks IP addresses

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