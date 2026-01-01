VIPRE Encrypt.team Logo

VIPRE Encrypt.team Description

VIPRE Encrypt.team is a cloud-based VPN solution designed to secure remote workforce connections. The product provides encrypted network connections through a global network of over 70 access points, enabling employees to work securely from remote locations or public Wi-Fi networks. The solution offers multi-platform support across iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and Amazon Fire OS devices. It includes Private Endpoints functionality, which allows organizations to provide secure access to internal services without exposing them to external connections or opening firewall ports. The platform provides centralized management capabilities for administrators to manage teams, add new users, and remove inactive accounts from a single interface. The VPN encrypts connections to protect data transmissions, communications, internal documents, and proprietary information when employees access untrusted wireless networks. VIPRE Encrypt.team addresses security concerns related to public Wi-Fi usage and provides privacy protection by masking company IP addresses. The solution also secures websites that do not use TLS encryption, adding an additional layer of protection for remote workers accessing various online resources.

