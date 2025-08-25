NordVPN is a commercial virtual private network (VPN) service that encrypts internet connections and masks user IP addresses through a network of over 8,100 servers across 164 locations worldwide. The service creates encrypted tunnels between user devices and VPN servers using various encryption protocols, including AES-256 encryption. Users can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously under one account across multiple operating systems and browsers. Key features include: - Threat Protection Pro integrated anti-malware tool that blocks malicious downloads, phishing sites, ads, and trackers - Dark Web Monitor that scans for personal data leaks and credential breaches - Kill Switch functionality that disables internet access if VPN connection drops - Obfuscated servers for use in regions with VPN restrictions - No-logs policy regarding user bandwidth, traffic logs, IP addresses, and browsing data - Quick Connect feature for automatic server selection The service supports streaming, provides unlimited bandwidth, and includes router installation options for network-wide protection. NordVPN operates under a subscription model with various pricing tiers and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
FEATURES
EXPLORE BY TAGS
SIMILAR TOOLS
Open source DDoS protection system with centralized policy for network operators.
A set of Go-based emulators for testing network security and analyzing network traffic.
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP
A cross-platform network detection tool that identifies Responder presence by sending LLMNR queries for non-existent hostnames.
NBD is a user-space network protocol for sharing block devices over a network, allowing clients to access block devices on a server as if they were local.
6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization.
A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing.
An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration.
A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices
PINNED
NordVPN
NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.
Mandos
Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.