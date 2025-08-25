NordVPN 0 Commercial Updated 25 August 2025

NordVPN is a commercial virtual private network (VPN) service that encrypts internet connections and masks user IP addresses through a network of over 8,100 servers across 164 locations worldwide. The service creates encrypted tunnels between user devices and VPN servers using various encryption protocols, including AES-256 encryption. Users can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously under one account across multiple operating systems and browsers. Key features include: - Threat Protection Pro integrated anti-malware tool that blocks malicious downloads, phishing sites, ads, and trackers - Dark Web Monitor that scans for personal data leaks and credential breaches - Kill Switch functionality that disables internet access if VPN connection drops - Obfuscated servers for use in regions with VPN restrictions - No-logs policy regarding user bandwidth, traffic logs, IP addresses, and browsing data - Quick Connect feature for automatic server selection The service supports streaming, provides unlimited bandwidth, and includes router installation options for network-wide protection. NordVPN operates under a subscription model with various pricing tiers and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.