NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

0
Commercial
Updated 25 August 2025
Network Security
Vpn
Network Security
Encryption
Privacy
Malware Detection
Phishing
Ad Blocker
Threat Protection
Data Protection
Tunneling
Visit Website

NordVPN is a commercial virtual private network (VPN) service that encrypts internet connections and masks user IP addresses through a network of over 8,100 servers across 164 locations worldwide. The service creates encrypted tunnels between user devices and VPN servers using various encryption protocols, including AES-256 encryption. Users can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously under one account across multiple operating systems and browsers. Key features include: - Threat Protection Pro integrated anti-malware tool that blocks malicious downloads, phishing sites, ads, and trackers - Dark Web Monitor that scans for personal data leaks and credential breaches - Kill Switch functionality that disables internet access if VPN connection drops - Obfuscated servers for use in regions with VPN restrictions - No-logs policy regarding user bandwidth, traffic logs, IP addresses, and browsing data - Quick Connect feature for automatic server selection The service supports streaming, provides unlimited bandwidth, and includes router installation options for network-wide protection. NordVPN operates under a subscription model with various pricing tiers and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

FEATURES

EXPLORE BY TAGS

Vpn

Network Security

Encryption

Privacy

Malware Detection

Phishing

Ad Blocker

Threat Protection

Data Protection

Tunneling

SIMILAR TOOLS

Gatekeeper Logo
Gatekeeper

Open source DDoS protection system with centralized policy for network operators.

Free
Network Security
go-emulators Logo
go-emulators

A set of Go-based emulators for testing network security and analyzing network traffic.

Free
Network Security
ADBHoney Logo
ADBHoney

A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing potential attacks on Android devices via ADB over TCP/IP

Free
Network Security
Respounder Logo
Respounder

A cross-platform network detection tool that identifies Responder presence by sending LLMNR queries for non-existent hostnames.

Free
Network Security
nbdclient Logo
nbdclient

NBD is a user-space network protocol for sharing block devices over a network, allowing clients to access block devices on a server as if they were local.

Free
Network Security
6Guard (IPv6 attack detector) Logo
6Guard (IPv6 attack detector)

6Guard is an IPv6 attack detector sponsored by Google Summer of Code 2012 and supported by The Honeynet Project organization.

Free
Network Security
pkt2flow Logo
pkt2flow

A tool for classifying packets into flows based on 4-tuple without additional processing.

Free
Network Security
Scilla Logo
Scilla

An information gathering tool for DNS, subdomains, ports, and directories enumeration.

Free
Network Security
BZAR Logo
BZAR

A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices

Free
Network Security

PINNED

NordVPN Logo

NordVPN

NordVPN is a commercial VPN service that encrypts internet connections and hides IP addresses through a global network of servers, featuring integrated threat protection and multi-device support.

Network Security
Mandos Logo

Mandos

Fractional CISO service that helps B2B companies implement security leadership to win enterprise deals, achieve compliance, and develop strategic security programs.

Consulting
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Application Security
CyberSecTools logoCyberSecTools

Explore the largest curated directory of cybersecurity tools and resources to enhance your security practices. Find the right solution for your domain.

Operated by:

Mandos Cyber • KVK: 97994448

Netherlands • contact@mandos.io

VAT: NL005301434B12

Copyright © 2025 - All rights reserved

LINKS
BlogContact
LEGAL
Terms of servicesPrivacy policy