ExpressVPN Aircove Go Description

ExpressVPN Aircove Go is a portable Wi-Fi 6 router with integrated VPN functionality designed for smaller spaces and travel use. The device provides VPN protection to all devices connected to the network, including smart home appliances and streaming devices that cannot normally run VPN software. The router allows users to organize devices into up to five groups, with each group capable of connecting to different VPN server locations simultaneously. Users can configure groups to use Smart Location (automatic server selection), connect without VPN, or block internet access entirely. The device supports WPA3 Wi-Fi security standards. Aircove Go includes advanced protection features that block trackers, malicious sites, and display advertisements. Parental controls enable administrators to set internet access schedules and block adult content. The router provides a separate guest Wi-Fi network that isolates guest devices from the main network while maintaining VPN protection. The device features Wi-Fi link capability, allowing it to connect to the internet via another Wi-Fi network instead of requiring an Ethernet cable. It includes 3 gigabit Ethernet ports and is powered by USB-C. The router covers approximately 70 square meters (750 square feet) and has a maximum VPN speed of 330 Mbps. Additional features include dynamic DNS, port forwarding, and Lightway Passthrough. An active ExpressVPN subscription is required for VPN features, with a 30-day free trial included for new users. The router counts as one device out of the 14 simultaneous connections allowed per ExpressVPN subscription.