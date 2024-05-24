VeePN VPN for Chrome Description

VeePN VPN for Chrome is a browser extension that provides virtual private network functionality for Google Chrome users. The extension offers both free and premium subscription options. The extension encrypts internet connections and allows users to connect to a network of over 2,600 VPN servers across 109 locations in 85 countries. It implements AES 256-bit encryption to secure data transmission and follows a No Logs policy regarding user activity. The Chrome extension provides DNS and IP leak protection to prevent exposure of user information. It includes an automatic kill switch feature that disconnects internet access if the VPN connection drops. The service supports multiple security protocols and offers split tunneling capabilities. Users can access geo-restricted content and websites through the VPN connection. The extension provides unlimited bandwidth for data transfer. The service includes Double VPN functionality for additional routing through multiple servers. The free version of the Chrome extension provides basic VPN functionality without requiring payment. Premium subscriptions support up to 10 devices simultaneously and include 24/7 live chat support. The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for paid subscriptions. The extension is designed for one-click connection without complex configuration. It aims to prevent tracking by search engines, marketers, and websites. The service is available across multiple platforms including Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, routers, and various browser extensions.