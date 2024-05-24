SpamExperts Outbound Email Protection Description

SpamExperts Outbound Email Protection is an email security solution designed to filter outbound email traffic. The product detects and blocks malicious or compromised email traffic before it leaves an organization's network. The filtering engine scans outbound messages for spam, phishing attempts, and malware. This helps protect IP ranges from being blacklisted and maintains sender reputation. The system includes automated abuse detection and reporting capabilities. The platform provides monitoring and management tools for outbound email traffic. Administrators can view real-time insights into email activity and identify potentially compromised accounts. The system can automatically or manually lock suspicious senders to prevent further malicious activity. The product includes email scout reports for incident investigation and response. These reports help streamline the process of investigating abuse complaints and handling delisting requests. The solution offers continuity features to maintain uninterrupted outbound email flow. This ensures legitimate messages reach their intended recipients even during network disruptions or other issues.