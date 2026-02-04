Red Canary Threat Intelligence: Threat intelligence service providing threat profiles and analytics for MDR. built by Red Canary. Core capabilities include Threat profiles and intelligence updates, Real-time threat insights and news summaries, 24x7 monitoring with detection engineering..

SOC Prime Threat Detection Marketplace: Threat detection marketplace with Sigma rules for SIEM and shift-left detection. built by SOC Prime. Core capabilities include Sigma rule library for threat detection, MITRE ATT&CK framework mapping, Shift-left detection with Kafka integration..

Both serve the Detection Engineering market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.