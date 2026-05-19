AdverseMonitor: Dark web monitoring platform alerting orgs to threats on forums, leak sites & Telegram. built by AdverseMonitor. Core capabilities include Real-time dark web monitoring across forums, Telegram channels, and ransomware leak sites, Custom alert profiles based on domains, company names, executives, or keywords, Multi-channel alert delivery via email, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and PWA..

ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor: Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Automated continuous OSINT monitoring without repeated manual searches, Monitoring via identities, keywords, phrases, or investigative themes, Configurable alerts filtered by relevance and investigative priority..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.