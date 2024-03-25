DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor: Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Automated continuous OSINT monitoring without repeated manual searches, Monitoring via identities, keywords, phrases, or investigative themes, Configurable alerts filtered by relevance and investigative priority..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.