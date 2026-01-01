Seemplicity Exposure Management Description

Seemplicity Exposure Management is a platform that implements continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) by aggregating security findings from multiple tools and automating the remediation workflow. The platform collects and consolidates security findings across all domains, deduplicates and correlates them, and presents them in a common format within a unified backlog. The system uses AI-powered workflows to prioritize vulnerabilities based on risk and automatically identifies remediation owners. It routes remediation tasks to development, cloud, and operations teams through their existing work management tools and ticketing systems. The platform considers fixing team capacity and backlog before distributing tasks. Remediation requests are delivered with contextual information to enable faster action. Fixing teams can accept, request clarification, re-route, or reject requests directly within their native tools. The platform tracks service level agreements and provides visibility to security and compliance teams throughout the remediation process. Users can configure workflows using pre-built templates or create custom workflows without coding. The platform supports integration with cloud security, application security, vulnerability management, SaaS security, security controls validation, CI/CD tools, ticketing systems, and notification platforms. It addresses use cases including exposure assessment, application security posture management, unified vulnerability management, automated vulnerability remediation, and cloud security risk management.