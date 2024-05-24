SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence
Supply chain risk mgmt platform for vendor threat monitoring & prioritization
SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence
Supply chain risk mgmt platform for vendor threat monitoring & prioritization
SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence Description
SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence is a third-party risk management platform that provides visibility into vendor security posture and threat exposure. The platform monitors vendors for active infections, critical vulnerabilities, and breach incidents within supply chains. The solution identifies vendors susceptible to high-risk vulnerabilities using CVSS scores and CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs). It detects active infections in vendor networks and provides breach reporting capabilities to alert organizations when suppliers have been compromised. The platform offers vulnerability prioritization for third-party vendors, enabling risk managers to identify which suppliers face the highest risk of cyber attacks. It provides near real-time monitoring of the vendor threat ecosystem and tracks cyber risks at various stages of the cyber kill chain. Users can identify vulnerable products and services connected to their supply chain and view which vendors have already been exploited. The platform includes collaboration features that allow organizations to share findings directly with vendors within the system. The solution aims to help organizations move from compliance-based approaches to active risk mitigation by providing actionable threat intelligence for vendor risk management programs. It enables continuous monitoring of vendor security posture without requiring deep threat analysis expertise.
SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence FAQ
Common questions about SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence is Supply chain risk mgmt platform for vendor threat monitoring & prioritization developed by SecurityScorecard. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Supply Chain Security.
ALTERNATIVES
AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight
Continuous monitoring platform for third-party supplier and location risks
Third-party risk mgmt platform for supply chain & vendor security oversight
Cloud-based platform for continuous third-party & supply chain cyber risk mgmt
Platform for managing third-party vendor risks across the lifecycle
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