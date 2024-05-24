SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence Logo

SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence

by SecurityScorecard

Supply chain risk mgmt platform for vendor threat monitoring & prioritization

GRC Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Supply Chain Security
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SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence Description

SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence is a third-party risk management platform that provides visibility into vendor security posture and threat exposure. The platform monitors vendors for active infections, critical vulnerabilities, and breach incidents within supply chains. The solution identifies vendors susceptible to high-risk vulnerabilities using CVSS scores and CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs). It detects active infections in vendor networks and provides breach reporting capabilities to alert organizations when suppliers have been compromised. The platform offers vulnerability prioritization for third-party vendors, enabling risk managers to identify which suppliers face the highest risk of cyber attacks. It provides near real-time monitoring of the vendor threat ecosystem and tracks cyber risks at various stages of the cyber kill chain. Users can identify vulnerable products and services connected to their supply chain and view which vendors have already been exploited. The platform includes collaboration features that allow organizations to share findings directly with vendors within the system. The solution aims to help organizations move from compliance-based approaches to active risk mitigation by providing actionable threat intelligence for vendor risk management programs. It enables continuous monitoring of vendor security posture without requiring deep threat analysis expertise.

SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SecurityScorecard Supply Chain Risk Intelligence is Supply chain risk mgmt platform for vendor threat monitoring & prioritization developed by SecurityScorecard. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Supply Chain Security.

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