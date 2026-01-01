Supply Wisdom Continuous Monitoring Description

Supply Wisdom Continuous Monitoring is a third-party risk management platform that provides automated monitoring of suppliers and locations across multiple risk categories. The platform monitors over 350 risk metrics covering financial, cyber, compliance, sustainability, operational, Nth party, and location-based risks. The system uses machine learning to analyze risk data and delivers real-time alerts when critical events or changes are detected. The platform aggregates risk intelligence from multiple sources and presents findings through a centralized dashboard designed to filter out noise and highlight material risks. The solution offers three product tiers: Continuous Monitoring for real-time intelligence and alerts, Comprehensive Intelligence for in-depth reports with detailed risk metrics, and Real-time Alerts for subscription-based notifications on critical third parties and locations. The platform is designed to reduce manual effort in supplier risk tracking by automating the collection and analysis of risk data. It provides early warning capabilities to enable organizations to respond to supply chain disruptions and third-party incidents. The system includes independent verification of machine learning outputs and supports monitoring of both direct suppliers and extended supply chain relationships.