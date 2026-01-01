ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management Platform Logo

ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management Platform

Platform for managing third-party vendor risks across the lifecycle

ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management Platform Description

ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management Platform is a software solution designed to manage risks associated with third-party vendors and supply chain relationships. The platform provides capabilities for vendor onboarding, risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and compliance management throughout the vendor lifecycle. The platform includes automated workflows for vendor onboarding and due diligence processes, both pre-contract and post-contract. It offers risk classification and tiering functionality to assess inherent risk levels of third parties. The system supports continuous monitoring of vendor performance and integrates external data provider ratings and scores to validate assessment responses and trigger alerts when changes occur. The platform features no-code configuration tools that allow users to build and modify screens, alerts, notifications, and workflows without programming knowledge. It includes automated task management for recurring processes and provides enterprise integration capabilities to connect with existing systems for data sharing and synchronization. Real-time reporting and configurable dashboards provide visibility into third-party risk posture. The platform supports various TPRM processes including sourcing/RFx, vendor onboarding, due diligence, issue management, and vendor performance management through SLAs. The solution offers flexible deployment options that scale from organizations developing initial risk management protocols to established corporations with complex processes. It includes out-of-the-box program components and best practices while maintaining configurability for custom requirements.

ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management Platform FAQ

Common questions about ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management Platform is Platform for managing third-party vendor risks across the lifecycle developed by ProcessUnity. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

