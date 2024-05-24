SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management Description

SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management is a platform designed to monitor and manage cybersecurity risks across vendor ecosystems and supply chains. The platform provides continuous monitoring of third-party security postures through security ratings and risk scores. The system enables organizations to import vendor relationships, tag and tier them by criticality, and track vulnerabilities across their digital ecosystem. Users can create portfolios to organize and monitor multiple vendors simultaneously through a Watch List feature that displays vendor risk scores and business impact. The platform includes capabilities for breach and incident monitoring, providing real-time notifications when third-party security incidents occur. It offers visibility into the external attack surface of vendors, identifying potential vulnerabilities that could be exploited. Collaboration features allow organizations to invite vendors to the platform at no cost, create remediation action plans, and track progress on security improvements. The Evidence Locker functionality enables management of compliance artifacts and documentation from vendors. The platform provides hierarchical views to monitor parent organizations and their subsidiaries in a single interface. Analytics and reporting capabilities help prioritize risks based on criticality and business impact. The system automates third-party risk management workflows to reduce manual processes associated with vendor security assessments.