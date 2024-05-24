SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management Logo

SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management

by SecurityScorecard

Real-time third-party cyber risk mgmt platform for supply chain monitoring

GRC Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Supply Chain Security
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore GRC21 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management Description

SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management is a platform designed to monitor and manage cybersecurity risks across vendor ecosystems and supply chains. The platform provides continuous monitoring of third-party security postures through security ratings and risk scores. The system enables organizations to import vendor relationships, tag and tier them by criticality, and track vulnerabilities across their digital ecosystem. Users can create portfolios to organize and monitor multiple vendors simultaneously through a Watch List feature that displays vendor risk scores and business impact. The platform includes capabilities for breach and incident monitoring, providing real-time notifications when third-party security incidents occur. It offers visibility into the external attack surface of vendors, identifying potential vulnerabilities that could be exploited. Collaboration features allow organizations to invite vendors to the platform at no cost, create remediation action plans, and track progress on security improvements. The Evidence Locker functionality enables management of compliance artifacts and documentation from vendors. The platform provides hierarchical views to monitor parent organizations and their subsidiaries in a single interface. Analytics and reporting capabilities help prioritize risks based on criticality and business impact. The system automates third-party risk management workflows to reduce manual processes associated with vendor security assessments.

SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management FAQ

Common questions about SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SecurityScorecard Real-Time Third-Party Cyber Risk Management is Real-time third-party cyber risk mgmt platform for supply chain monitoring developed by SecurityScorecard. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Supply Chain Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management Logo
Bitsight Third-Party Risk Management

AI-accelerated third-party risk mgmt platform for vendor security oversight

0
Supply Wisdom Continuous Monitoring Logo
Supply Wisdom Continuous Monitoring

Continuous monitoring platform for third-party supplier and location risks

0
Sec1 Third-Party Risk Management Logo
Sec1 Third-Party Risk Management

Third-party risk mgmt platform for supply chain & vendor security oversight

0
Orpheus Third-Party Risk Management Logo
Orpheus Third-Party Risk Management

Cloud-based platform for continuous third-party & supply chain cyber risk mgmt

0
ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management Platform Logo
ProcessUnity Third-Party Risk Management Platform

Platform for managing third-party vendor risks across the lifecycle

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox