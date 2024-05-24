Anecdotes Unified GRC Program Description

Anecdotes Unified GRC Program is a platform that provides integrated governance, risk management, and compliance capabilities. The platform supports multiple GRC program approaches including governance-first, risk-first, and compliance-first methodologies to accommodate different organizational priorities. The platform includes applications for policy lifecycle management, risk management with automated residual risk calculation, and multi-framework compliance management with support for 65+ pre-built frameworks. Changes made in one domain automatically propagate across the program through bi-directional data connections. Each GRC domain includes specialized AI agents that analyze data, recommend actions, and execute workflows. The Policy Assistant handles policy gap analysis and control mapping, the Risk Assistant provides mitigation recommendations, and the Control Assistant assesses control maturity and effectiveness. The platform features granular scoping from framework to evidence record level, automated evidence collection and testing, and cross-mapping capabilities to reduce duplicate work across multiple compliance frameworks. It includes audit management and simulation capabilities, along with structured remediation workflows and multi-channel approval flows. Additional capabilities include a Trust module for external compliance posture sharing with automated NDA management and custom reporting, and a GRC Engineering module that applies software development practices like version control and CI/CD pipelines to GRC programs through configuration-as-code approaches.