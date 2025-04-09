6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Scrut Automation: GRC automation platform for compliance, risk, and security control management. built by Scrut. Core capabilities include Unified control framework with 60+ prebuilt security frameworks, Real-time compliance and risk dashboards with visual analytics, Automated testing across cloud and security tools..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.