Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
6clicks GRC is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by 6clicks. Scrut Automation is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Scrut. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in spreadsheet-based compliance tracking will see immediate relief with 6clicks GRC, mainly because its unlimited-user pricing removes the per-seat math that makes traditional GRC tools prohibitively expensive at scale. The platform's Hailey AI automation handles control mapping across multiple frameworks simultaneously, and its Hub & Spoke federated architecture actually works for decentralized organizations rather than forcing everything into a single tenant. Skip this if your audit function demands deep forensic trails or if you need real-time threat intelligence integration; 6clicks excels at governance and vendor risk but treats detection as someone else's problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance questionnaires and fragmented control evidence will move fastest with Scrut Automation; its 60+ prebuilt frameworks and automated testing across cloud tools collapse the manual busywork that kills GRC initiatives. The platform covers all nine NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions, which matters because most GRC tools stay stuck in Risk Assessment and skip the accountability and policy enforcement work that actually prevents incidents. Skip this if your organization runs a single regulatory framework and your auditors ask for nothing beyond a spreadsheet.
AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management
GRC automation platform for compliance, risk, and security control management
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Common questions about comparing 6clicks GRC vs Scrut Automation for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..
Scrut Automation: GRC automation platform for compliance, risk, and security control management. built by Scrut. Core capabilities include Unified control framework with 60+ prebuilt security frameworks, Real-time compliance and risk dashboards with visual analytics, Automated testing across cloud and security tools..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
6clicks GRC differentiates with IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions. Scrut Automation differentiates with Unified control framework with 60+ prebuilt security frameworks, Real-time compliance and risk dashboards with visual analytics, Automated testing across cloud and security tools.
6clicks GRC is developed by 6clicks. Scrut Automation is developed by Scrut. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
6clicks GRC and Scrut Automation serve similar Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms use cases: both are Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms tools, both cover Multi Tenancy, Security Audit. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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