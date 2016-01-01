Startups and small teams with limited security budgets need developer training that actually sticks, and Hacksplaining delivers that through interactive labs rather than checkbox compliance videos. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness and PR.PS platform security fundamentals, which means developers learn to write safer code rather than just reciting policy. Skip this if your team needs role-based training for non-technical staff or compliance tracking across hundreds of employees; Hacksplaining is built for hands-on developers who learn by breaking things in a sandbox.

SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps

Teams building DevSecOps programs from scratch need SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps because it teaches developers and ops staff the same language around secure practices instead of treating security as a separate gate. The NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training coverage confirms the training hits statutory compliance markers that auditors actually check. Skip this if your engineers already have DevSecOps embedded in their hiring and onboarding; this is foundational training for orgs still selling DevSecOps as a concept to their IC teams.