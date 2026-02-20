Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Immersive Labs. SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps is a commercial secure code training tool by SafeStack. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Immersive Labs App Security Training
Development and security teams building toward DevSecOps maturity will see the fastest ROI from Immersive Labs App Security Training because its labs map directly to SDLC stages and CI/CD toolchains, meaning developers practice remediation in contexts that match their actual workflows. The platform's NIST PR.AT alignment and adaptive assessments that surface skill gaps across planning through release give you data to justify continued training spend and show which developers are actually closing vulnerabilities. Skip this if your organization needs a single platform consolidating training with policy management or compliance scanning; Immersive Labs is training-first, not a compliance Swiss Army knife.
SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps
Teams building DevSecOps programs from scratch need SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps because it teaches developers and ops staff the same language around secure practices instead of treating security as a separate gate. The NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training coverage confirms the training hits statutory compliance markers that auditors actually check. Skip this if your engineers already have DevSecOps embedded in their hiring and onboarding; this is foundational training for orgs still selling DevSecOps as a concept to their IC teams.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
DevSecOps training course covering cloud security and secure DevOps programs
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Common questions about comparing Immersive Labs App Security Training vs SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps for your secure code training needs.
Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..
SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps: DevSecOps training course covering cloud security and secure DevOps programs. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include DevSecOps principles training, Cloud environment security training, Secure DevOps program establishment training..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Immersive Labs App Security Training differentiates with Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice. SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps differentiates with DevSecOps principles training, Cloud environment security training, Secure DevOps program establishment training.
Immersive Labs App Security Training is developed by Immersive Labs. SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps is developed by SafeStack. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Immersive Labs App Security Training and SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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