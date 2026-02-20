Immersive Labs App Security Training: Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC. built by Immersive Labs. Core capabilities include Hands-on AppSec labs covering OWASP Top 10, API, cloud/IaC, and supply chain vulnerabilities, Threat-aligned cyber range exercises simulating real-world attack and remediation scenarios, Isolated sandbox environment for risk-free vulnerability remediation practice..

SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps: DevSecOps training course covering cloud security and secure DevOps programs. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include DevSecOps principles training, Cloud environment security training, Secure DevOps program establishment training..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.