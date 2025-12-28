BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..

SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities: Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability training, Web application security vulnerability identification, Vulnerability remediation techniques..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.