RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Logo

RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM)

by RedSeal

Platform for continuous threat exposure mgmt across hybrid IT/OT/IoT envs

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Network Visibility
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RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Description

RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is a platform that implements the Gartner-defined five-step CTEM framework for managing cybersecurity exposures across hybrid IT, OT, and IoT environments. The platform provides network visualization and asset mapping capabilities to understand attack surfaces and organize assets into physical and logical groupings. The solution performs continuous asset discovery and inventory by analyzing network infrastructure to identify previously unknown network assets, subnets, and connectivity. It automatically validates exposures before prioritization by simulating attacks from direct and indirect sources to confirm exploitation viability and measure potential impact. RedSeal combines network context with business priorities to prioritize high-risk, high-impact exposures. The platform delivers hop-by-hop proof of exposure existence, consequences if left unaddressed, and identifies the exact controls responsible for each exposure. The system supports the complete CTEM process including scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation, and mobilization phases. It provides remediation teams with actionable plans based on validated exposure data and network path analysis.

RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) FAQ

Common questions about RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

RedSeal Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) is Platform for continuous threat exposure mgmt across hybrid IT/OT/IoT envs developed by RedSeal. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Network Visibility.

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