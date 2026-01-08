Wiz Defend

Enterprise security teams dealing with cloud incident response at scale should pick Wiz Defend for its forensic depth; most cloud detection tools stop at alerting, but this one collects and analyzes the runtime data needed to actually prove what happened and contain it. The NIST RS.AN and RS.MI coverage reflects real investigation and mitigation capability, not just detection. Skip this if your team runs mostly on-premise infrastructure or needs primary workload vulnerability scanning; Wiz Defend assumes you already have detection tools firing and need someone to make sense of them fast.