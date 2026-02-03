Protect AI Layer: Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Automatic AI application discovery using eBPF monitoring, 27 turnkey security policies based on 15 security scanners, End-to-end monitoring of AI interactions including tool calls and function calls..

Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security: AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection using machine learning and behavioral analysis, Predictive attack path analysis based on historical patterns, Real-time threat detection and response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.