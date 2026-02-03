DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

Protect AI Layer: Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Automatic AI application discovery using eBPF monitoring, 27 turnkey security policies based on 15 security scanners, End-to-end monitoring of AI interactions including tool calls and function calls..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.