Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DTEX AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Protect AI Layer is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Protect AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need DTEX AI Security to stop data leaks before they happen; it's the only tool that actually monitors what your employees are feeding to ChatGPT and Claude, then blocks the risky stuff in real time. The platform covers both asset discovery and continuous monitoring across your GenAI stack with integrations to Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Splunk already in place, so you're not bolting on another orphaned tool. Skip this if you're looking for a preventative approach to GenAI governance before adoption happens; DTEX assumes shadow AI already exists and you need to detect it.
Security teams protecting AI applications in production need Protect AI Layer because it catches multi-turn attacks and RAG poisoning that static scanning misses entirely. The platform monitors 27 turnkey policies mapped to NIST and MITRE frameworks with automated remediation, covering the full detection-to-response chain that most AI security tools abandon after flagging a problem. Skip this if you're looking for pre-deployment code scanning; Protect AI Layer is runtime-only and assumes your AI app is already running.
AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks
Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing DTEX AI Security vs Protect AI Layer for your ai threat detection needs.
DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..
Protect AI Layer: Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Automatic AI application discovery using eBPF monitoring, 27 turnkey security policies based on 15 security scanners, End-to-end monitoring of AI interactions including tool calls and function calls..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DTEX AI Security differentiates with Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions. Protect AI Layer differentiates with Automatic AI application discovery using eBPF monitoring, 27 turnkey security policies based on 15 security scanners, End-to-end monitoring of AI interactions including tool calls and function calls.
DTEX AI Security is developed by DTEX Systems. Protect AI Layer is developed by Protect AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DTEX AI Security integrates with Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Splunk, AWS, Workday and 2 more. Protect AI Layer integrates with DataDog, Splunk, Elastic, PagerDuty. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
DTEX AI Security and Protect AI Layer serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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