Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Prime Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Prime Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code through GitLab or Jenkins pipelines will get the most from ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform because it actually stops bad builds instead of just flagging them; the CI/CD governance with pass/fail controls forces remediation before merge, not after deployment. The platform consolidates findings from your existing scanners (SAST, DAST, container tools) and routes them to developers with AI-guided fixes, so security findings don't pile up as noise in Jira. Skip this if your organization runs fragmented scanner stacks without strong pipeline integration or if you need infrastructure-focused CSPM capabilities; ArmorCode prioritizes application vulnerability workflow over asset discovery and compliance mapping.
Development teams embedded in Jira and GitHub workflows should adopt Prime Security Platform to catch architectural flaws before code lands, not after deployment. Its Security Context Graph persists design decisions across sprints and surfaces attack patterns against real threat behaviors, addressing the ID.RA gap most AppSec tools leave open. Skip this if your team needs runtime detection or policy enforcement; Prime is design-stage risk analysis, which means it prevents entire classes of problems rather than detecting them in production.
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform vs Prime Security Platform for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools..
Prime Security Platform: AI-driven platform for automated security design reviews and risk analysis. built by Prime Security. Core capabilities include Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform differentiates with CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools. Prime Security Platform differentiates with Automated security design review initiation from multiple sources, Unified technical, business, and environmental context collection, Security Context Graph for persistent security architecture memory.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is developed by ArmorCode. Prime Security Platform is developed by Prime Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform and Prime Security Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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