Cloud-native vulnerability management with runtime context and AI remediation

Sysdig Vulnerability Management is a cloud-native vulnerability assessment solution that prioritizes vulnerabilities based on runtime context and risk factors. The platform scans containers, Kubernetes environments, and Linux and Windows hosts across cloud and on-premises deployments. The solution combines runtime insights with exploitability, exposure, and asset criticality data to filter out noise and focus on vulnerabilities in actively used packages. It provides scanning capabilities across container registries, CI/CD pipelines, and runtime environments. Sysdig includes an attack graph that visualizes connected risks and CVE360, which offers detailed information about each vulnerability including its source, affected resources, and remediation guidance. The platform automatically discovers and classifies sensitive data to identify exposure risks and prioritize fixes accordingly. The solution incorporates AI-powered remediation recommendations through Sysdig Sage, which provides step-by-step instructions in natural language to guide teams through the fix process. The platform aims to reduce the volume of vulnerability alerts by focusing on issues that pose actual risk based on runtime behavior and environmental context. Sysdig Vulnerability Management provides unified visibility across cloud-native environments and supports collaboration between security and development teams through shared dashboards and actionable remediation guidance.

Sysdig Vulnerability Management is Cloud-native vulnerability management with runtime context and AI remediation developed by Sysdig. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, CI CD, Cloud Native.

