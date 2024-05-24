Outpost24 OutscanNX Description

Outpost24 OutscanNX is a risk-based vulnerability management solution that discovers, assesses, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across network and cloud environments. The platform scans networks and cloud services including AWS and Microsoft Azure to identify vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and security gaps. OutscanNX integrates threat intelligence scoring to prioritize vulnerabilities based on real-world exploitation data and potential impact, moving beyond traditional CVSS scoring. The solution provides continuous vulnerability discovery across the attack surface, including risks from Shadow IT and cloud misconfigurations. The platform features scanningless technology that compares newly discovered vulnerabilities against previous scan data to alert users of potential risks between scheduled scans, reducing exposure windows. OutscanNX includes cloud security posture management capabilities to identify and remediate risks in cloud environments in real time. The solution offers an interactive dashboard with solution-based and delta reporting to demonstrate remediation progress. Automated workflows minimize manual coordination of security scans, while customizable notifications alert teams to new threats and specific events through multiple delivery methods. The platform integrates with IAM, PAM, and SIEM systems. Reports can be exported to PDF, Excel, and XML formats, with data presented in both technical and business context for different audiences. OutscanNX supports PCI DSS compliance scanning requirements.