SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management Logo

SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management

Continuous vulnerability assessment and network discovery via endpoint agents

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management Description

SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management (formerly Singularity Ranger Insights) provides continuous vulnerability assessment and network discovery capabilities through existing SentinelOne endpoint agents. The solution identifies and prioritizes vulnerabilities across Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems and applications in real-time without requiring additional hardware, network scanners, or scheduled scans. The platform combines passive and active scanning to discover managed and unmanaged endpoints, including IoT devices. Vulnerabilities are prioritized using multiple risk-scoring methodologies, including data from the National Vulnerability Database, CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog, Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS), and third-party threat intelligence feeds. This approach focuses remediation efforts on vulnerabilities with the highest likelihood of exploitation. The solution enables security teams to identify deployment gaps in agent coverage and automate deployment of SentinelOne agents to unmanaged devices. It provides the ability to isolate suspicious or unmanaged devices from the network to minimize risk. Customizable scan policies allow organizations to control the scope and depth of network discovery activities. The platform integrates vulnerability management into the existing SentinelOne agent footprint, eliminating the need for separate vulnerability scanning infrastructure. This approach addresses challenges in remote-first environments where traditional network-based vulnerability scanners may have limited visibility.

SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management FAQ

Common questions about SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management is Continuous vulnerability assessment and network discovery via endpoint agents developed by SentinelOne. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Continuous Monitoring, Endpoint Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →