SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management Description

SentinelOne Singularity Vulnerability Management (formerly Singularity Ranger Insights) provides continuous vulnerability assessment and network discovery capabilities through existing SentinelOne endpoint agents. The solution identifies and prioritizes vulnerabilities across Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems and applications in real-time without requiring additional hardware, network scanners, or scheduled scans. The platform combines passive and active scanning to discover managed and unmanaged endpoints, including IoT devices. Vulnerabilities are prioritized using multiple risk-scoring methodologies, including data from the National Vulnerability Database, CISA's Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog, Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS), and third-party threat intelligence feeds. This approach focuses remediation efforts on vulnerabilities with the highest likelihood of exploitation. The solution enables security teams to identify deployment gaps in agent coverage and automate deployment of SentinelOne agents to unmanaged devices. It provides the ability to isolate suspicious or unmanaged devices from the network to minimize risk. Customizable scan policies allow organizations to control the scope and depth of network discovery activities. The platform integrates vulnerability management into the existing SentinelOne agent footprint, eliminating the need for separate vulnerability scanning infrastructure. This approach addresses challenges in remote-first environments where traditional network-based vulnerability scanners may have limited visibility.