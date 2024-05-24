Edgescan Network Vulnerability Management Description

Edgescan Network Vulnerability Management is a software-as-a-service platform that provides vulnerability detection and management across cloud, public internet, and private networks. The platform combines automated continuous scanning with human validation by certified security experts (OSCP/CREST) to eliminate false positives. The solution uses a proprietary risk scoring system that incorporates multiple frameworks including EVSS (Edgescan Validated Security Score), EPSS (Exploit Prediction Scoring System), CISA KEV (CISA Known Exploited Vulnerability Catalog), and CVSS (Common Vulnerability Scoring System). This contextualizes risk based on customer-specific factors such as industry or department. The platform includes Cloudhook functionality to track dynamic changes in cloud environments and supports scanning by hostname, IP, DNS, and AWS tagging for improved correlation and visibility. VoIP service scanning and infrastructure testing capabilities are included. Certified penetration testers provide advisory services and guidance on vulnerability details and remediation paths. The platform also features AI Insights that deliver real-time tactical advice for security posture improvement. The solution is delivered as an annual subscription and integrates with existing security tools to provide continuous assessment and real-time updates on vulnerability status.