Huawei HiSec Endpoint: EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control. built by Huawei Technologies. Core capabilities include Real-time endpoint behavior monitoring and anomaly detection, Content-based Detection Engine (CDE) with Graph Streaming Process (GSP) engine, Automatic threat handling with file isolation and process termination..

OpenText Core EDR: EDR platform with integrated SIEM and SOAR for unified threat detection. built by OpenText Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Built-in SIEM for event correlation across endpoints, identity, and network, Integrated SOAR with pre-built and customizable playbooks, Vulnerability assessment using CVE standards..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.