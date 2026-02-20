Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Netcraft Social Media Protection: Detects and takes down brand impersonations across social media platforms. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Brand impersonation detection across multiple social media platforms, Executive and employee profile impersonation detection, Social media ad monitoring and removal..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.