Bolster Platform: AI platform for phishing detection, brand impersonation monitoring & takedowns. built by Bolster. Core capabilities include Domain monitoring and automated takedowns, Social media monitoring and takedowns, App store monitoring for fake/fraudulent apps..

Netcraft Social Media Protection: Detects and takes down brand impersonations across social media platforms. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Brand impersonation detection across multiple social media platforms, Executive and employee profile impersonation detection, Social media ad monitoring and removal..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.