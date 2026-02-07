Netcraft Mobile App Protection: Detects and takes down fraudulent mobile apps impersonating brands. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Detection of impersonation apps on APK sites, Monitoring of official and unofficial app stores, Country-specific searches using global proxy network..

Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption: Automates detection and takedown of fraudulent phone numbers in scams. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Automated detection of fraudulent phone numbers in scam evidence, Automated suspension of malicious phone numbers through telecom providers, Detection of suspicious URLs and QR codes in scam content..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.