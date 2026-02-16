Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Acuvity RYNO is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Acuvity. DTEX AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by DTEX Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need DTEX AI Security to stop data leaks before they happen; it's the only tool that actually monitors what your employees are feeding to ChatGPT and Claude, then blocks the risky stuff in real time. The platform covers both asset discovery and continuous monitoring across your GenAI stack with integrations to Microsoft, CrowdStrike, and Splunk already in place, so you're not bolting on another orphaned tool. Skip this if you're looking for a preventative approach to GenAI governance before adoption happens; DTEX assumes shadow AI already exists and you need to detect it.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks
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Common questions about comparing Acuvity RYNO vs DTEX AI Security for your ai threat detection needs.
Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..
DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuvity RYNO differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images. DTEX AI Security differentiates with Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions.
Acuvity RYNO is developed by Acuvity. DTEX AI Security is developed by DTEX Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuvity RYNO integrates with Kubernetes, Docker. DTEX AI Security integrates with Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Splunk, AWS, Workday and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acuvity RYNO and DTEX AI Security serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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