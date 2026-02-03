DTEX AI Security: AI security platform for monitoring GenAI usage and preventing data leaks. built by DTEX Systems. Core capabilities include Shadow AI visibility and detection, GenAI prompt monitoring and capture, AI agent identification and distinction from human actions..

Witness Observe: Enterprise AI security platform for visibility and control of AI usage. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include Network-level AI application and agent discovery without endpoint clients, Real-time AI conversation capture and analysis, Intent-based classification using machine learning models..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.