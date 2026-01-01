ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System Logo

ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System is a platform that consolidates vulnerability data from multiple security tools into a unified interface. The system performs automated discovery and calibration of vulnerabilities and assets across the enterprise environment. The platform provides risk-based prioritization of identified vulnerabilities using contextual insights. It ingests vulnerability data from external security tools and correlates them with respective assets for visibility into the security posture. ASPIA includes automated remediation workflows that enable assignment of vulnerabilities to users and tracking through resolution. The system supports automated follow-up and escalation when remediation SLA thresholds are breached. The platform offers centralized management of vulnerabilities discovered through scanning, penetration testing, and compliance audits. It includes a revalidation workflow that can be triggered to verify remediation efforts. ASPIA maintains an internal vulnerability database aligned with OWASP Top 10 guidelines for deduplication and management. The system generates consolidated reports and provides real-time tracking of vulnerability status across the organization.

