Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform Description
Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform is a vulnerability and exposure management solution that centralizes vulnerability data from multiple sources into a unified platform. The platform aggregates vulnerability findings from various security tools and enriches them with threat intelligence and asset context. The platform provides risk-based prioritization capabilities that combine vulnerability data with asset information and real-world threat intelligence to help organizations focus on critical exposures. It includes automated remediation workflows designed to streamline the process of addressing vulnerabilities across the environment. The platform offers asset management functionality to unify asset data across the organization. It supports compliance requirements through automated Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M) capabilities and alignment with various compliance framework controls and requirements. The platform includes an AI-powered intelligence feed called Nucleus Insights that provides expert-validated threat and vulnerability intelligence. It features an MCP Server that enables users to interact with vulnerability data using natural language and AI tools. The platform supports exposure management use cases and integrates with over 160 connectors across the security ecosystem. It is designed for organizations including federal government agencies and state, local, and education (SLED) entities that need to manage vulnerabilities at scale.
Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform FAQ
Common questions about Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Nucleus Vulnerability Intelligence Platform is Centralized vuln intelligence platform with aggregation and risk prioritization developed by Nucleus Security. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Asset Discovery, Automation.
