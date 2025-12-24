Faraday All-in-One Logo

Faraday All-in-One is a comprehensive security platform that combines vulnerability management, red team operations, and attack surface management capabilities. The platform serves as a central hub for security operations with over 150 plugins for tool integration. The solution includes four main components: - Faraday Enrichment: Context-driven vulnerability management with smart scoring and prioritization - Faraday Ops: External attack surface management and threat intelligence - Faraday CART: Continuous automated red team testing and attack simulation - Faraday Labs: Offensive security services delivered by security experts The platform automates security tasks, correlates findings with real risk, and integrates with multiple ticketing systems. It supports vulnerability scanning, penetration testing workflows, and security assessment management. The platform includes research capabilities focused on hardware vulnerabilities and IoT device security. Faraday provides red team services that simulate real-world attacks at various scales to test infrastructure defenses. The platform is designed to streamline security workflows, reduce false positives, and connect security operations with broader organizational processes.

Faraday All-in-One is All-in-one platform for vuln mgmt, red team ops, and attack surface mgmt developed by Faradaysec. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Attack Simulation, Attack Surface Mapping, Automation.

