Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CloudSEK XVigil is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CloudSEK. PhishEye is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PhishEye. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand reputation and supply chain exposure need CloudSEK XVigil for its dark web and social media monitoring that catches credential leaks and impersonation before they turn into breach vectors. The platform's continuous monitoring across external surfaces maps directly to NIST DE.CM, and its Singapore-based threat intelligence collection gives regional coverage most Western vendors miss. Skip this if your priority is internal network detection or you need deep forensic analysis of incidents already inside your perimeter; XVigil is built for early warning, not incident response.
Digital risk protection platform for external threat monitoring
AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CloudSEK XVigil vs PhishEye for your digital risk protection needs.
CloudSEK XVigil: Digital risk protection platform for external threat monitoring. built by CloudSEK. Core capabilities include External threat monitoring, Dark web monitoring, Social media monitoring..
PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in dark web monitoring. CloudSEK XVigil differentiates with External threat monitoring, Social media monitoring, Digital risk detection. PhishEye differentiates with AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts.
CloudSEK XVigil is developed by CloudSEK. PhishEye is developed by PhishEye. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CloudSEK XVigil and PhishEye serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Digital Risk Protection, Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox