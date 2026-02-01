Check Point CloudGuard Spectral: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include OSS vulnerability scanning, Pre-commit code scanning, Malicious package blocking..

FYEO Third Party Library Scanner: Traces third-party library usage at function level to identify dependency risk. built by FYEO. Core capabilities include Function-level dependency path tracing from source code into external libraries, Transitive dependency vulnerability detection, Abandoned and unmaintained package identification..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.