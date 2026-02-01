Check Point CloudGuard Spectral: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include OSS vulnerability scanning, Pre-commit code scanning, Malicious package blocking..

Endor Labs Application Security: AI-powered AppSec platform for code, dependencies, and container security. built by Endor Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered security analysis using multiple AI agents, Unified graph analysis across code, dependencies, and containers, Function-level reachability analysis for vulnerability detection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.