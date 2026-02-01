Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Spectral. SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral
Startups and SMBs shipping code fast will find real value in CloudGuard Spectral's pre-commit scanning, which stops vulnerable dependencies before they land in repos rather than after they're already in production. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and handles malicious package blocking, a threat most SCA tools ignore entirely. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing CI/CD pipeline or expect vendor support beyond async channels; Spectral's small team means implementation is largely on you.
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
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Common questions about comparing Check Point CloudGuard Spectral vs SOOS SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include OSS vulnerability scanning, Pre-commit code scanning, Malicious package blocking..
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral differentiates with OSS vulnerability scanning, Pre-commit code scanning, Malicious package blocking. SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly.
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral is developed by Spectral. SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral and SOOS SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Dependency Scanning, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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