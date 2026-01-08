Blackwall GateKeeper Logo

Blackwall GateKeeper Description

Blackwall GateKeeper is a high-performance web security and traffic filtering solution designed for hosting providers to deploy on-premises. Operating at the traffic entry point, it filters, analyzes, and mitigates threats in real-time before traffic reaches application backends. The platform neutralizes L7 DDoS attacks, brute-force attacks, and bot-driven threats through behavioral analysis, signature-based detection, and anomaly-driven heuristics. GateKeeper provides comprehensive web application firewall capabilities, HTTP/3 (QUIC) support, TLS 1.3, automatic SSL certificate management, content caching, and rate limiting. It offers white-label integration options for hosting providers to deploy under their own branding with minimal hardware requirements. The platform includes an intelligent L7 load balancer with high-availability and fault tolerance, eliminating the need for external third-party services. It protects against automated bot attacks (credential stuffing, scraping, spam), exploit attempts targeting CMS platforms (WordPress, Joomla, Magento, Drupal), and web-based attacks including SQLi, XSS, and RCE. GateKeeper extends protection to entire hosting infrastructures with multi-layered DDoS mitigation spanning application and network layers, leveraging BGP Flowspec for upstream filtering. It provides real-time health checking, adaptive traffic routing for dynamic failover, smart caching and compression to reduce backend load. The solution integrates with hosting control panels through native plugins and REST API, offering granular security controls based on HTTP headers, connection fingerprinting, IP reputation scoring, and geofencing. Deployment requires only a DNS record update with no code modifications needed.

Blackwall GateKeeper FAQ

Common questions about Blackwall GateKeeper including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Blackwall GateKeeper is Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers developed by Blackwall. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, WAF, Network Security.

