Fastly Content Delivery Network Description

Fastly Content Delivery Network is a content delivery service that caches and distributes web content from edge servers located closer to end users. The platform uses a network architecture with high-capacity points of presence (POPs) to cache dynamic and event-driven content. The service includes Instant Purge capabilities that enable cache clearing within milliseconds, allowing rapid content updates for time-sensitive information. The CDN reduces origin server load by serving content from cache, which can lower egress costs and improve availability during traffic spikes. Security features are integrated into the platform, including DDoS protection, next-generation web application firewall (WAF), and TLS offerings. The service provides configuration control through both a user interface and API, enabling real-time changes to caching rules and settings with rollback capabilities. Real-time log streaming provides visibility into traffic patterns, performance metrics, and security threats. Logs can be streamed to external logging providers for analysis. The platform supports integration with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows. The CDN can function as an Origin Shield to improve cache efficiency. Configuration changes can be tested in staging environments before production deployment. The service is designed to handle high-bandwidth, media-rich content delivery at scale.