Fastly Content Delivery Network Logo

Fastly Content Delivery Network

CDN service for content delivery with built-in DDoS protection and WAF

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Fastly Content Delivery Network Description

Fastly Content Delivery Network is a content delivery service that caches and distributes web content from edge servers located closer to end users. The platform uses a network architecture with high-capacity points of presence (POPs) to cache dynamic and event-driven content. The service includes Instant Purge capabilities that enable cache clearing within milliseconds, allowing rapid content updates for time-sensitive information. The CDN reduces origin server load by serving content from cache, which can lower egress costs and improve availability during traffic spikes. Security features are integrated into the platform, including DDoS protection, next-generation web application firewall (WAF), and TLS offerings. The service provides configuration control through both a user interface and API, enabling real-time changes to caching rules and settings with rollback capabilities. Real-time log streaming provides visibility into traffic patterns, performance metrics, and security threats. Logs can be streamed to external logging providers for analysis. The platform supports integration with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows. The CDN can function as an Origin Shield to improve cache efficiency. Configuration changes can be tested in staging environments before production deployment. The service is designed to handle high-bandwidth, media-rich content delivery at scale.

Fastly Content Delivery Network FAQ

Common questions about Fastly Content Delivery Network including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Fastly Content Delivery Network is CDN service for content delivery with built-in DDoS protection and WAF developed by Fastly. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, CDN, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →