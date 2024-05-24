ZeroSpam Zero Spam Protection Logo

ZeroSpam Zero Spam Protection

by zerospam

Spam and malicious traffic blocking service for websites and applications

Network Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market
DdosWeb SecurityRest Api
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ZeroSpam Zero Spam Protection Description

ZeroSpam is a spam and malicious traffic protection service that blocks unwanted visitors and bots from websites and applications. The service operates by checking visitor IP addresses against a threat intelligence database and blocking or redirecting users based on configurable threat confidence scores. The platform offers multiple integration methods including a WordPress plugin, JavaScript implementation, and REST API. The WordPress plugin operates silently in the background without requiring CAPTCHAs. The JavaScript integration provides browser-side protection by automatically checking IP addresses and redirecting high-risk users before they can interact with the site. The REST API enables custom integrations for back-end validation, registration forms, and checkout processes. Users can configure threat confidence thresholds from 0-100, where lower values block more visitors and higher values are more lenient. The service provides access to IP history, geolocation data, and real-time threat intelligence. Blocked visitors can be redirected to custom URLs, and a debug mode is available for testing configurations. The service requires a license key for enhanced protection and API authentication. It is designed to protect against spam submissions, malicious activity, and unwanted bot traffic across various types of websites and applications.

ZeroSpam Zero Spam Protection FAQ

Common questions about ZeroSpam Zero Spam Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ZeroSpam Zero Spam Protection is Spam and malicious traffic blocking service for websites and applications developed by zerospam. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with DDOS, Web Security, REST API.

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