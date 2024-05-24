ZeroSpam Zero Spam Protection Description

ZeroSpam is a spam and malicious traffic protection service that blocks unwanted visitors and bots from websites and applications. The service operates by checking visitor IP addresses against a threat intelligence database and blocking or redirecting users based on configurable threat confidence scores. The platform offers multiple integration methods including a WordPress plugin, JavaScript implementation, and REST API. The WordPress plugin operates silently in the background without requiring CAPTCHAs. The JavaScript integration provides browser-side protection by automatically checking IP addresses and redirecting high-risk users before they can interact with the site. The REST API enables custom integrations for back-end validation, registration forms, and checkout processes. Users can configure threat confidence thresholds from 0-100, where lower values block more visitors and higher values are more lenient. The service provides access to IP history, geolocation data, and real-time threat intelligence. Blocked visitors can be redirected to custom URLs, and a debug mode is available for testing configurations. The service requires a license key for enhanced protection and API authentication. It is designed to protect against spam submissions, malicious activity, and unwanted bot traffic across various types of websites and applications.