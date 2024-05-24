Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance Description

Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance is a platform designed to manage security and compliance requirements for IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. The product provides tools for organizations to demonstrate compliance with regulations and security frameworks including HIPAA, NIST, and CIS. The platform offers device inventory capabilities and risk modeling to assess device security prior to purchase. Configuration Control functionality allows organizations to document secure device states and enables recovery from errors and ransomware incidents by maintaining snapshots of hardened device configurations, including network neighbors. The system detects configuration drift in devices and provides timeline views to identify causes of changes, whether malicious or accidental. This helps organizations reduce periods of vulnerability and maintain audit readiness. The platform generates reports and documentation for regulatory audits, with flexibility to support various compliance standards across different industries and jurisdictions. It maintains histories of devices, records of changes, and supports data import and export functions. Asimily addresses compliance challenges specific to IoT, OT, and IoMT environments where devices may appear unexpectedly on networks, security maintenance can be delayed, and behavior monitoring for anomalies is not always consistent.