Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance: GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Device inventory for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Risk modeling and safe device configuration database, Configuration Control with device state snapshots..

Claroty Platform: Platform for cyber-physical system security across industrial, commercial, healthcare. built by Claroty. Core capabilities include Asset inventory and discovery across OT, IoT, IoMT, and IT environments, AI-driven CPS library for device identification and vulnerability attribution, Passive network monitoring for asset discovery..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.