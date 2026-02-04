Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance is a commercial cps protection tool by Asimily. Claroty Platform is a commercial cps protection tool by Claroty. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and IoMT environments should choose Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance because it treats device inventory as the enforced foundation for compliance, not an afterthought. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the critical asset management and continuous monitoring domains, with particular strength in configuration drift detection and device timeline analysis that actually catch unauthorized changes before auditors do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily IT infrastructure with minimal connected devices; Asimily's value proposition evaporates without the complexity that justifies its overhead.
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams need Claroty Platform because it actually finds and inventories OT assets without stopping production lines, which most IT-first tools fail at. The passive network monitoring and AI-driven device library cover ID.AM and DE.CM across industrial, IoT, and healthcare environments simultaneously; active safe queries let you interrogate devices without triggering alarms. Skip this if your threat model is purely IT-side or if you need strong incident response automation; Claroty prioritizes visibility and exposure management over recovery workflows.
GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management
Platform for cyber-physical system security across industrial, commercial, healthcare
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Common questions about comparing Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance vs Claroty Platform for your cps protection needs.
Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance: GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management. built by Asimily. Core capabilities include Device inventory for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Risk modeling and safe device configuration database, Configuration Control with device state snapshots..
Claroty Platform: Platform for cyber-physical system security across industrial, commercial, healthcare. built by Claroty. Core capabilities include Asset inventory and discovery across OT, IoT, IoMT, and IT environments, AI-driven CPS library for device identification and vulnerability attribution, Passive network monitoring for asset discovery..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance differentiates with Device inventory for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Risk modeling and safe device configuration database, Configuration Control with device state snapshots. Claroty Platform differentiates with Asset inventory and discovery across OT, IoT, IoMT, and IT environments, AI-driven CPS library for device identification and vulnerability attribution, Passive network monitoring for asset discovery.
Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance is developed by Asimily. Claroty Platform is developed by Claroty. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance and Claroty Platform serve similar CPS Protection use cases: both are CPS Protection tools, both cover Healthcare. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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