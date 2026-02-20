Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Security Mentor PhishDefense is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Security Mentor. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies need PhishDefense if your staff can't reliably identify phishing before clicking, and you lack budget for expensive awareness programs. The platform's gamification and automated training-on-failure loop directly addresses PR.AT (Awareness and Training) in NIST CSF 2.0, with real-time tracking that moves you from guessing at risk to seeing exactly which employees and departments are vulnerable. Pass on this if your organization already has mature security awareness training embedded across your workforce or if you need detection and response capabilities; PhishDefense is simulation and training, not threat prevention.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
Cloud-based phishing simulation platform with training and gamification
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Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs Security Mentor PhishDefense for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
Security Mentor PhishDefense: Cloud-based phishing simulation platform with training and gamification. built by Security Mentor. Core capabilities include Cloud-based phishing simulation campaigns, Pre-built and custom phishing templates, Real-time employee interaction tracking..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support. Security Mentor PhishDefense differentiates with Cloud-based phishing simulation campaigns, Pre-built and custom phishing templates, Real-time employee interaction tracking.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Security Mentor PhishDefense is developed by Security Mentor. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and Security Mentor PhishDefense serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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