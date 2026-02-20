Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..

Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation: Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include AI-driven phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, QR codes, MFA, and callback phishing, Adaptive security awareness training tailored to individual risk levels and roles, Automated phishing analysis and response with AI-driven threat detection..

Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.