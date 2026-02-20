Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Arsen. Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Keepnet Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email phishing campaigns need to start testing SMS because Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is one of the few platforms that treats smishing as a distinct threat vector rather than an afterthought. The hybrid SMS-plus-email attack simulation across 180+ countries with local phone number spoofing actually replicates how attackers operate, and compliance certifications covering HIPAA, PCI DSS, and ISO 27001 mean you're not retrofitting security into your training program. Skip this if your organization hasn't seen SMS compromise attempts yet or if you need a single platform to handle phishing, credential validation, and post-breach response; Arsen does simulation well and stops there.
Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to move phishing awareness beyond template emails will get real value from Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation, where the deepfake and voice simulation attacks actually mirror what employees face in the wild. The platform scores across PR.AT and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles both the training and the continuous monitoring piece that most simulation tools skip. Skip this if your organization needs a standalone technical control; Keepnet is built for teams willing to invest in behavioral change rather than pure prevention, and it requires active campaign management to show ROI.
AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees.
Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training
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Common questions about comparing Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation vs Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation: AI-powered SMS phishing simulation platform to test & train employees. built by Arsen. Core capabilities include AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support..
Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation: Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training. built by Keepnet Labs. Core capabilities include AI-driven phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, QR codes, MFA, and callback phishing, Adaptive security awareness training tailored to individual risk levels and roles, Automated phishing analysis and response with AI-driven threat detection..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-generated and scenario-based smishing message creation, Hybrid attack simulation combining SMS and email vectors, Global campaign deployment across 180+ countries with local phone number and language support. Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation differentiates with AI-driven phishing simulations across email, SMS, voice, QR codes, MFA, and callback phishing, Adaptive security awareness training tailored to individual risk levels and roles, Automated phishing analysis and response with AI-driven threat detection.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation is developed by Arsen. Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation is developed by Keepnet Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arsen SMS Phishing Simulation and Keepnet Labs Deepfake Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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